    Ekso Bionics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

    March 28, 2023 GMT

    SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (AP) — SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (AP) — Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (EKSO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.2 million in its fourth quarter.

    On a per-share basis, the San Rafael, California-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents.

    The robotic exoskeleton company posted revenue of $3.6 million in the period.

    For the year, the company reported a loss of $15.1 million, or $1.16 per share. Revenue was reported as $12.9 million.

