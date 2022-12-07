Brown-Forman B: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ Brown-Forman Corporation B (BF.B) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $227 million.

On a per-share basis, the Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had net income of 47 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 55 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.09 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

Brown-Forman B shares have increased 1% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has decreased 17%. The stock has increased slightly in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BF.B at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BF.B