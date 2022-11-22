Burlington Stores: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, N.J. (AP) _ Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $16.8 million.

The Burlington, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 26 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 43 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The discount retailer posted revenue of $2.04 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.05 billion.

For the current quarter ending in January, Burlington Stores expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.45 to $2.75.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.77 to $4.07 per share.

Burlington Stores shares have fallen 46% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 41% in the last 12 months.

ADVERTISEMENT

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BURL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BURL