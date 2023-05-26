Hibbett: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Hibbett, Inc. (HIBB) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $35.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Birmingham, Alabama-based company said it had net income of $2.74.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.98 per share.

The sporting goods retailer posted revenue of $455.5 million in the period.

Hibbett expects full-year earnings to be $7 to $7.75 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HIBB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HIBB