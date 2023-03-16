G-III Apparel: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) on Thursday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $261.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of $5.54. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 41 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The clothing and accessories maker posted revenue of $854.4 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $773.3 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $133.1 million, or $2.79 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $3.23 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, G-III Apparel expects its results to range from a loss of 15 cents per share to a loss of 5 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $560 million for the fiscal first quarter.

G-III Apparel expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.55 to $2.65 per share, with revenue expected to be $3.23 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GIII at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GIII