Mueller Water Products: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $22.5 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 13 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The maker of fire hydrants, pipes and water valves posted revenue of $314.8 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $280 million.

