BARRIO LAS FLORES BARRANQUILLA, Colombia (AP) — BARRIO LAS FLORES BARRANQUILLA, Colombia (AP) — Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $55 million.

On a per-share basis, the Barrio Las Flores Barranquilla, Colombia-based company said it had net income of $1.16. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.09 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 99 cents per share.

The architectural glass maker posted revenue of $211.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $155.7 million, or $3.28 per share. Revenue was reported as $716.6 million.

Tecnoglass expects full-year revenue in the range of $790 million to $830 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TGLS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TGLS