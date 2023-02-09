EngageSmart: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) — BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) — EngageSmart Inc. (ESMT) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $4.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Braintree, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 5 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The customer engagement software developer posted revenue of $83.9 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $81.4 million.

For the year, the company reported net income of $20.6 million, or 12 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $303.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, EngageSmart said it expects revenue in the range of $86 million to $87 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $380 million to $384 million.

