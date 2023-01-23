Concrete Pumping: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

THORNTON, Colo. (AP) _ Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (BBCP) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $8.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Thornton, Colorado-based company said it had profit of 14 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 12 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $114.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $28.7 million, or 47 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $401.3 million.

Concrete Pumping expects full-year revenue in the range of $420 million to $445 million.

Concrete Pumping shares have climbed 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $6.51, a fall of 17% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BBCP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BBCP