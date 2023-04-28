AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

    Civista Bancshares: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

    April 28, 2023 GMT

    SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) — SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) — Civista Bancshares Inc. (CIVB) on Friday reported net income of $12.9 million in its first quarter.

    The Sandusky, Ohio-based bank said it had earnings of 82 cents per share.

    The bank holding company posted revenue of $52.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $43.7 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

    _____

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CIVB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CIVB

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.