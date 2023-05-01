TG Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MORRISVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — MORRISVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) on Monday reported a loss of $39.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Morrisville, New York-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 36 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $7.8 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.8 million.

