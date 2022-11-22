21Vianet: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BEIJING (AP) _ 21Vianet Group Inc. (VNET) on Tuesday reported a loss of $59.8 million in its third quarter.

The Beijing-based company said it had a loss of 42 cents per share.

The provider of carrier-neutral internet data center services posted revenue of $255 million in the period.

21Vianet expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.06 billion to $1.1 billion.

_____

