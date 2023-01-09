Accolade: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) _ Accolade, Inc. (ACCD) on Monday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $39.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 56 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 61 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $90.9 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $87.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in February, Accolade said it expects revenue in the range of $97 million to $101 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $361 million to $365 million.

Accolade shares have dropped slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $7.76, a decline of 63% in the last 12 months.

