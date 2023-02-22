APA: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — APA Corporation (APA) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $443 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of $1.38 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.48 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.44 per share.

The oil and natural gas producer posted revenue of $2.38 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.31 billion.

APA shares have fallen 19% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen almost 4%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $37.86, an increase of 22% in the last 12 months.

