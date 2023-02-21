Univar: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (AP) — DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (AP) — Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $71.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Downers Grove, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 44 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 47 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 56 cents per share.

The specialty chemicals company posted revenue of $2.59 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $545.3 million, or $3.26 per share. Revenue was reported as $11.48 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UNVR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UNVR