Southwest: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $220 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 37 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 38 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 3 cents per share.

The airline posted revenue of $6.17 billion in the period, matching Street forecasts.

