Greif: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DELAWARE, Ohio (AP) _ Greif Inc. (GEF.B) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $99.5 million.

The Delaware, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $1.67 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.83 per share.

The industrial packaging company posted revenue of $1.5 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $376.7 million, or $6.30 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.35 billion.

