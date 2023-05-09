Electronic Arts: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $12 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Redwood City, California-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and stock option expense, were $1.20 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.31 per share.

The video game maker posted revenue of $1.87 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.95 billion, beating Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.73 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $802 million, or $2.88 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.34 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Electronic Arts expects its per-share earnings to range from 98 cents to $1.14.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.5 billion to $1.6 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

Electronic Arts expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.30 to $3.81 per share, with revenue ranging from $7.3 billion to $7.7 billion.

