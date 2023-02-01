Regis: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ Regis Corp. (RGS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.4 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 6 cents per share.

The owner of hair salon chains Supercuts and MasterCuts posted revenue of $60 million in the period.

