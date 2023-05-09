ON24: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — ON24 Inc. (ONTF) on Tuesday reported a loss of $17.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 37 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and restructuring costs, came to 4 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 7 cents per share.

The webcasting and video communications services provider posted revenue of $43.1 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $42.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, ON24 said it expects revenue in the range of $41.1 million to $42.1 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $162 million to $165 million.

