Open Text: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WATERLOO, Ontario (AP) _ Open Text Corp. (OTEX) on Thursday reported profit of $258.5 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Waterloo, Ontario-based company said it had profit of 96 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 89 cents per share.

The software provider posted revenue of $897.4 million in the period.

