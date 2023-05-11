OptiNose: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

YARDLEY, Pa. (AP) — YARDLEY, Pa. (AP) — OptiNose Inc. (OPTN) on Thursday reported a loss of $18.8 million in its first quarter.

The Yardley, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents per share.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $11.8 million in the period.

