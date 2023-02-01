Accuray: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) _ Accuray Inc. (ARAY) on Wednesday reported a fiscal second-quarter loss of $1.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Sunnyvale, California-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 3 cents per share.

The radiation oncology company posted revenue of $114.8 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $106.3 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $2.45. A year ago, they were trading at $3.76.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ARAY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ARAY