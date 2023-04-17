Cass: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Cass Information Systems Inc. (CASS) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $7.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had profit of 51 cents.

The invoice and payment management company posted revenue of $49.3 million in the period.

Cass shares have fallen 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $42.08, a rise of almost 5% in the last 12 months.

