Enterprise Products: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.42 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 65 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The provider of midstream energy services posted revenue of $13.65 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.28 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $5.62 billion, or $2.50 per share. Revenue was reported as $58.19 billion.

