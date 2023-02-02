RMR Group: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) _ RMR Group Inc. (RMR) on Thursday reported net income of $6.3 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Newton, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 37 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 51 cents per share.

The real estate management services provider posted revenue of $250.7 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RMR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RMR