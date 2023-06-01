Conn’s: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Conn’s Inc. (CONN) on Thursday reported a loss of $35.4 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had a loss of $1.47 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.52 per share.

The retailer posted revenue of $284.6 million in the period.

