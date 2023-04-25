Harvard Bioscience: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOLLISTON, Mass. (AP) — HOLLISTON, Mass. (AP) — Harvard Bioscience Inc. (HBIO) on Tuesday reported net income of $622,000 in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Holliston, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 6 cents per share.

The medical instruments maker posted revenue of $30 million in the period.

