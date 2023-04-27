Oil States International: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Oil States International Inc. (OIS) on Thursday reported earnings of $2.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 3 cents.

The energy services company posted revenue of $196.2 million in the period.

