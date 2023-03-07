Yext: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Yext Inc. (YEXT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $7.8 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 5 cents per share.

The software developer posted revenue of $101.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $65.9 million, or 53 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $400.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Yext expects its per-share earnings to range from 5 cents to 6 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $98 million to $99 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Yext expects full-year earnings in the range of 22 cents to 23 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $402 million to $406 million.

