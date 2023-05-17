Star Bulk Carriers: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $45.9 million.

The Athens, Greece-based company said it had net income of 44 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 36 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The shipping company posted revenue of $224 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $189.9 million.

