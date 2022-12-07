United Natural: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) _ United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $66 million.

On a per-share basis, the Providence, Rhode Island-based company said it had net income of $1.07. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.13 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.14 per share.

The organic and specialty foods distributor posted revenue of $7.53 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.54 billion.

United Natural expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.85 to $5.15 per share, with revenue in the range of $29.8 billion to $30.4 billion.

