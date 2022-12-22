Limoneira: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA PAULA, Calif. (AP) _ Limoneira Co. (LMNR) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.7 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Santa Paula, California-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 32 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 11 cents per share.

The agribusiness company posted revenue of $39.7 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $33 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $236,000, or 4 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $184.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LMNR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LMNR