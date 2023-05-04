Dun & Bradstreet: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (DNB) on Thursday reported a loss of $33.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 19 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $540.4 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $535.5 million.

Dun & Bradstreet expects full-year earnings in the range of 92 cents to $1 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DNB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DNB