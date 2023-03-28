Icad: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — Icad inc. (ICAD) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Nashua, New Hampshire-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share.

The imaging and early cancer detection company posted revenue of $6.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $13.7 million, or 54 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $27.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ICAD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ICAD