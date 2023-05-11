Adecoagro: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LUXEMBOURG (AP) — LUXEMBOURG (AP) — Adecoagro SA (AGRO) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $21.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Luxembourg-based company said it had profit of 20 cents.

The producer of agricultural products and renewable energy posted revenue of $246.3 million in the period.

Adecoagro shares have increased nearly 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $8.35, a drop of 16% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AGRO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AGRO