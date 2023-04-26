TriNet: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — TriNet Group Inc. (TNET) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $131 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin, California-based company said it had net income of $2.17. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.49 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.96 per share.

The human resources services outsourcing company posted revenue of $1.25 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $394 million, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $364.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, TriNet expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.15 to $1.40.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.40 to $6.35 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TNET at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TNET