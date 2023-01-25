ServiceNow: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) _ ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $150 million.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Clara, California-based company said it had profit of 74 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were $2.28 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.01 per share.

The maker of software that automates companies’ technology operations posted revenue of $1.94 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.93 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $325 million, or $1.60 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.25 billion.

