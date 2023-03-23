General Mills: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — General Mills Inc. (GIS) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $553.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of 92 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 97 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 91 cents per share.

The maker of Cheerios cereal, Yoplait yogurt and other packaged foods posted revenue of $5.13 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.91 billion.

