Gray Television: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Gray Television Inc. (GTN) on Friday reported a loss of $31 million in its first quarter.

The Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 48 cents per share.

The broadcast television company posted revenue of $801 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GTN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GTN