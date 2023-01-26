Carpenter: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) _ Carpenter Technology Corp. (CRS) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $6.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Philadelphia-based company said it had net income of 13 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 12 cents per share.

The maker of stainless steels and special alloys posted revenue of $579.1 million in the period.

