Aravive: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Aravive, Inc. (ARAV) on Wednesday reported a loss of $50 million in its first quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 66 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 22 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $1.5 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $1.69. A year ago, they were trading at $1.22.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ARAV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ARAV