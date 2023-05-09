Endeavor: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AP NEWS
    May 9, 2023 GMT

    BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $8 million.

    On a per-share basis, the Beverly Hills, California-based company said it had profit of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 30 cents per share.

    The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

    The entertainment, sport and content company posted revenue of $1.6 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.57 billion.

    Endeavor expects full-year revenue in the range of $5.67 billion to $5.82 billion.

