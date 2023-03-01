Nelnet: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nelnet Inc. (NNI) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $30.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lincoln, Nebraska-based company said it had profit of 83 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 98 cents per share.

The education services company posted revenue of $518.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $336.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $407.3 million, or $10.83 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.56 billion.

