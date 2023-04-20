Magal: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RAMAT GAN, Israel (AP) — RAMAT GAN, Israel (AP) — Senstar Technologies Ltd. (SNT) on Thursday reported net income of $3.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Ramat Gan, Israel-based company said it had profit of 15 cents.

The security and intelligence company posted revenue of $9.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.8 million, or 16 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $35.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SNT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SNT