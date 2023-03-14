AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

    Larimar: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

    March 14, 2023 GMT

    BALA CYNWYD, Pa. (AP) — BALA CYNWYD, Pa. (AP) — Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (LRMR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $9.4 million in its fourth quarter.

    The Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents per share.

    For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $35.4 million, or $1.37 per share.

    _____

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LRMR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LRMR

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.