Larimar: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BALA CYNWYD, Pa. (AP) — BALA CYNWYD, Pa. (AP) — Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (LRMR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $9.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $35.4 million, or $1.37 per share.

