Tetra Technologies: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Tetra Technologies Inc. (TTI) on Monday reported profit of $6 million in its first quarter.

The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had net income of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 3 cents per share.

The oil and gas services company posted revenue of $146.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Tetra Technologies said it expects revenue in the range of $165 million to $175 million.

