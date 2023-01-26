Summit Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MOOREFIELD, W.Va. (AP) _ Summit Financial Group Inc. (SMMF) on Thursday reported net income of $15.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Moorefield, West Virginia-based bank said it had earnings of $1.16 per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $52.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $39.2 million, which did not meet Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $53.2 million, or $4.08 per share. Revenue was reported as $147.1 million.

