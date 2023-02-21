Caesars Entertainment: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RENO, Nev. (AP) — RENO, Nev. (AP) — Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $148 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Reno, Nevada-based company said it had a loss of 70 cents. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and to extinguish debt, were 11 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 18 cents per share.

The casino and resort operator posted revenue of $2.82 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

