GameStop: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GRAPEVINE, Texas (AP) — GRAPEVINE, Texas (AP) — GameStop Corp. (GME) on Wednesday reported a loss of $50.5 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Grapevine, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 14 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 17 cents per share.

The video game retailer posted revenue of $1.24 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.34 billion.

